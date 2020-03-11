Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $18,465.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 1,058,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,259. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

