InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $74.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.60 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $68.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $312.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $321.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.70 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $354.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter worth about $2,869,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.