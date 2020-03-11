International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

IP stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

