INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

