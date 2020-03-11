Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for OCADO GRP PLC/S (OCDDY)

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS: OCDDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. "

2/7/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2020 – OCADO GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OCDDY opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

