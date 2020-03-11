Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $170.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $182.69 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $776.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $850.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $883.23 million, with estimates ranging from $693.80 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $369,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 485,973 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,176,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

