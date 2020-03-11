iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.