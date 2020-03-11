iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.58 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

