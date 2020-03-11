iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $168.31.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

