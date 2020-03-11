iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,676 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $121,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

