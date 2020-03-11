iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.21 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

