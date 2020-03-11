iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

