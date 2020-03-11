iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.44 and a one year high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

