IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

