Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $411.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.91 million and the lowest is $411.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $380.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

