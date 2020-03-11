James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $14,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 126,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

