Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0023 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $222,911.38 and $80,490.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,420,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

