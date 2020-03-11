Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

PLD stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 57.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Prologis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

