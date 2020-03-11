Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

