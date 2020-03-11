Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RPT Realty’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

