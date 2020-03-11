Jeffrey Stafeil Acquires 5,858 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

