JET8 Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. JET8 has a total market cap of $523,548.38 and approximately $274.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

