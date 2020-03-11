JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

