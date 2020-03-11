Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Announces Earnings Results

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of C$27.13 million during the quarter.

Journey Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Journey Energy has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Journey Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

