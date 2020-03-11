KBC Group NV Acquires 284,946 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,946 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $562,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $2,657,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

