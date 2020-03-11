Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

ZM stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,574,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,064. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

