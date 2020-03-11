King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 409.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 40,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 107.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

CAT opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

