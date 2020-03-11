King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 25,945 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of LivePerson worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,567 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 919.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

