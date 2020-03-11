King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,465 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,241.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,867 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

