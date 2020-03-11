King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.77 and a beta of 1.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.