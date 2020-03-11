King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,769 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 273,563 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,499,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 235,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 307,488 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

