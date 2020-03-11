King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

