King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

