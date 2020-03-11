King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. Pinterest has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

