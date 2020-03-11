King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.