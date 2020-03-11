King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 252.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Ferro worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,963 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ferro by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ferro by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

