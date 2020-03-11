King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.49% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $236.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,597. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.