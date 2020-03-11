King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.