King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,290 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 800.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

