King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

