King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 18,259 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $240,057. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.