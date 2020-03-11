King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 19,225 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

