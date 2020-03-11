King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 28,265 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.40% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $5,413,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.57. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

