King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,510 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Wingstop worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wingstop by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

NASDAQ WING opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

