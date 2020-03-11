King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,566 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 640,211 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,266 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

