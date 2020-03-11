King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,115 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.