King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,910 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

