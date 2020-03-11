King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.60% of The Rubicon Project worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

RUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUBI opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.05. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.