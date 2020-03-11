KLA’s (KLAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.