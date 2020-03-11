Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $15,878,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

